Supreme Court Associate Justice Goldberg to retire in March

PROVIDENCE – After more than three decades on the state's highest bench, R.I. Supreme Court Associate Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg announced she will be retiring on March 27.
Goldberg informed Gov. Daniel J. McKee in a Feb. 11 letter that her decision to step down from the Supreme Court came "after careful thought and deep reflection."
“I forward to a happy and healthy retirement with continued service to the court as a retired justice," she wrote.
Graduating from Providence College in 1973, Goldberg received her law degree from Suffolk University Law School in 1978.
Her career included time as a prosecutor for R.I. Attorney General Dennis Roberts before becoming assistant attorney general and later administrator in the criminal division.
Appointed to the R.I. Superior Court in 1990, Goldberg was nominated by Gov. Lincoln C. Almond to serve on the Supreme Court in 1997.
In a statement, R.I. Attorney General candidate Kimberly Ahern, who begin her legal career as a law clerk to Goldberg, said she was "proud to be among the many lawyers and judges in Rhode Island who consider themselves 'Goldberg-trained.'"
“She set the highest standards for legal excellence, integrity, and public service. Justice Goldberg has also been an advocate and mentor for a generation of women lawyers who have followed in her footsteps,” said Ahern. “Her leadership, guidance, and example opened doors and inspired so many of us to aim higher and serve better.”
