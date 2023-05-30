Surge in demand sends R.I., Mass. gas prices higher

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased to $3.51 per gallon, 9 cents higher than last week but still 6 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

The seasonal surge in demand leading into the long holiday weekend resulted in the national average for a gallon of gas rising to $3.57, the nonprofit said Tuesday. AAA forecasted that Memorial Day road trips would be up 6% over last year, with more than 37 million Americans driving to their destinations.

“The rise in demand for oil and gasoline is helping to push pump prices higher for now,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.01 per gallon on Tuesday, while premium gas averaged $4.44 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.30 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased by 8 cents from a week ago, to $3.52 per gallon.

One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $4.73 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.02 per gallon on Tuesday, while premium gas averaged $4.35 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $4.27 per gallon.