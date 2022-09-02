Survey: R.I. residents without health insurance reaches historic low

PROVIDENCE – The percentage of state residents without health insurance has reached its lowest rate ever, according to a preliminary analysis of the latest Rhode Island Health Insurance Survey released by HealthSource RI on Thursday.

The survey found only 2.9% of state residents are uninsured, compared to 4% in 2020, the last time the survey was conducted. The full findings are expected to be released in a couple of weeks.

“Rhode Island succeeds when our families succeed – and one way that Rhode Island families succeed is when they have access to high quality, affordable health care,” said Gov. Daniel J. McKee. “I’m proud that our state has achieved its lowest ever uninsured rate. Now, as we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must continue to take steps to ensure families continue to have access.”

HealthSource RI has conducted five separate surveys since 2012. The 2022 survey was administered via phone to more than 3,000 households and delivered in English and Spanish. The margin of error on the result is plus or minus 0.7%.

In its preliminary analysis, HealthSource RI noted that only Massachusetts and Vermont have ever recorded a state uninsured rate lower than 3%, according to federally collected data through 2020. Also, WalletHub ranked Rhode Island the best state in U.S. for health care in its report released Aug. 1.

“This is an incredible milestone for Rhode Island, whose insured rates remain one of the highest in the nation,” said Lindsay Lang, director of HealthSource RI. “Now we must continue the work required at the state and federal levels to ensure that all Rhode Islanders have sustainable access to the high-quality, affordable health coverage that is essential to protecting themselves and their families.”