Survey: Unvaccinated in R.I. worried about side effects, waiting to see if it’s safe

PROVIDENCE – A majority of Rhode Islanders that said they would not get the COVID-19 vaccine said they were worried about side effects, and said they were waiting to see if it is safe, according to an analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by QuoteWizard.com.

Of the more than 86,000 individuals in the state who indicated that they did not plan on getting the vaccine, 56% noted fear of side effects and 59% said they were waiting to see if the vaccine was actually safe.

Other responses included 27% of respondents saying they did not believe they needed the vaccine, 37% said they do not trust COVID-19 vaccines and 30% of respondents indicated they did not trust the government.

Respondents were allowed to select multiple options in the survey. Nearly 66% of respondents in the state were female and more than 60% of respondents identified as white.

- Advertisement -

In addition, a majority, 80%, of those that indicated they would not be vaccinated did not have a college degree. Nearly half of respondents were not currently employed.

A plurality, just over 16,000, of those surveyed reported a household income of between $50,000 and $74,999 per year.

The report may be found online. The full Census Bureau data set, from the Household Pulse Survey figures released in July, may be found here.