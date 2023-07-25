Susan deTray named head of Citizens Private Bank

PROVIDENCE – Susan deTray has been appointed the head of Citizens Private Bank, Citizens Financial Group Inc. announced on Monday.

In her new role, deTray will not only lead the bank’s private banking growth strategy but she will also establish partnerships to drive growth in wealth management, business banking and commercial banking.

Citizens Private Bank has multiple teams in Boston, New York, San Francisco and Palm Beach, Fla. Susan deTray will report directly to Brendan Coughlin, vice chairman and head of consumer banking.

“Susan is a well-respected, accomplished banking leader with tremendous breadth and depth of experience delivering exceptional client-centric private banking and wealth management experiences at large financial services firms,” Coughlin said in a statement. “She will help significantly accelerate our private banking growth strategy, fueled by our recent hiring, leading the buildout of a world-class offering for the market.”

- Advertisement -

Prior to joining Citizens, deTray served as senior vice president, deputy chief credit officer and head of credit administration for First Republic Bank, where she oversaw a consumer and commercial loan portfolio of more than $200 billion. She previously held leadership and credit risk management roles at Wells Fargo, U.S. Trust, The Bank of New York, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Based in San Francisco, deTray holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Barnard College, Columbia University and completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.