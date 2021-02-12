T.F. Green named No. 3 best small airport in USA Today readers’ choice awards

WARWICK – T.F. Green Airport was named the No. 3 small airport in the country in USA Today’s 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, the airport said Friday.

The award is a result of a nationwide online poll after the airport was included in the top 20 by a panel of travel experts.

“We continue to be honored by the continued support shown by Rhode Islanders and throughout the nation who consider T. F. Green Airport their airport of choice,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of Rhode Island Airport Corp. “All at T. F. Green Airport take pride that our commitment to excellence has been recognized by travel experts and passengers alike, and hope that these continued honors will help foster a quicker recovery to the region’s travel and tourism economy.”

Myrtle Beach International Airport in South Carolina was named No. 1 this year. Nearby Bradley International Airport in Connecticut was named No. 7 in the category this year.

T.F. Green has seen a significant decline in passenger traffic as a result of the pandemic. Read PBN’s recent report on the state of the airport and its plans for recovery here.