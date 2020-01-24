T.F. Green takes 2nd in USA Today readers’ choice award voting

WARWICK – T.F. Green Airport ranked No. 2 in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for “Best Small Airport,” the R.I. Airport Corp announced Friday.

The competition consisted of an online voting system.

T.F. Green competed against 19 other nominated airports across the country, including Bangor International Airport in Maine (ranked No. 5) and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport in New Hampshire (ranked No. 9).

“We are grateful for the tremendous support shown by Rhode Islanders and throughout the nation who value the ease and economy of air travel from T.F. Green Airport,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, CEO and president of the R.I. Airport Corp. “We are honored that so many of our patrons took the time to vote in support of Green Airport and we take pride that our commitment to improve services has been recognized by travel experts and passengers alike.”

Huntsville International Airport in Alabama won top honors this year.