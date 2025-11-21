Meet the Makers: Tanury Industries stays on its toes to keep adapting and growing

Just about anything can shine at Tanury Industries. It’s hard to miss the reflections coming off all kinds of objects – from eyeglass frames and light-switch covers to intricate jewelry pieces – on the Lincoln-based metal finishing company’s production floor. This constant diversification is what has allowed it to stay in business for more than 80 years, said Chairman Thomas Tanury. “We’re always looking for new markets, new things to plate,” Tanury said. “It could be something small or something big.” In 1970, 99% of the company’s work was in jewelry. But as the jewelry industry moved overseas, Tanury continued to expand. Now, jewelry makes up about 20% of the company’s work, in favor of lighting, electronics, aerospace and giftware, which includes Christmas tree ornaments and lighters. As the company has expanded into different industries, it has earned certifications to ensure it meets quality standards. When Tanury expanded into aerospace, it became Federal Aviation Administration certified, and the company is also National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program certified. The company has certainly faced challenges. Prominent jewelry maker and former client Alex and Ani closed 20 stores and vacated its Rhode Island headquarters in 2023. At one point, Tanury was processing 25,000 bracelets from Alex and Ani a day – then that suddenly fell to nothing. To overcome these setbacks, Tanury repurposed equipment and shifted employees specifically for those customers to different departments, said CEO and President Michael Akkaoui. “We are at the will of our customers,” Akkaoui said. “That’s why it’s important to continue to go after new technology, new markets, more customers, and hopefully that continues to spread the burden if something should go down.” Tanury’s business began in electroplating, a process in which an object is placed in a water bath with metal ions and an electric current causes the ions to stick to the object. In the 1990s, Tanury introduced physical vapor deposition, or PVD, which can bond metals together that can’t be electroplated. The company also offers Cerakote, a ceramic-based coating that comes in more than 100 colors and has become popular among commercial airlines. “As markets change and trends change, people are looking for different coatings and different finishes,” Tanury said. “We can satisfy both needs.”