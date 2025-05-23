Tariff war not helping manufacturers

Local manufacturers were hopeful during pandemic-fueled supply chain disruptions for an eventual return of manufacturing jobs that were shifted overseas in previous decades. But that’s not what they are talking about now, as President Donald Trump tries to justify widespread tariff hikes on dozens of countries by claiming they will lead to the eventual reshoring

Local manufacturers were hopeful during pandemic-fueled supply chain disruptions for an eventual return of manufacturing jobs that were shifted overseas in previous decades. But that’s not what they are talking about now, as President Donald Trump tries to justify widespread tariff hikes on dozens of countries by claiming they will lead to the eventual reshoring of those jobs in the U.S. Retaliatory tariff hikes have raised prices for local businesses and led to canceled orders, at a time when the sector was already showing signs of weakening. Manufacturing hours and wages both dipped in March from the previous month in University of Rhode Island economist and professor Leonard Lardaro’s Current Conditions Index. Taco Inc. CEO Cheryl Merchant told PBN that the new tariffs have been “catastrophic” for her business. Mr. Lardaro says local manufacturers will suffer once stockpiled orders evaporate, if tariff hikes persist. They “might not even be able to get [or afford] some” goods, he said.