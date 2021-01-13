Taunton EHS consultant announces acquisition, hiring plans

TAUNTON – HCG Associates, a Taunton-based consulting company that specializes in environmental, health and safety compliance advice, on Wednesday announced it has acquired another leading EHS consulting firm.

The acquisition of MaxPSM, based in Newport News, Va., will allow HCG to expand its focus, portfolio and services to the industrial refrigeration, manufacturing storage/distribution and environmental industries, according to a news release. MaxPSM specializes in process safety management solutions for refrigeration systems.

As part of the acquisition, HCG plans to hire five employees locally to add to its 20-person Taunton office, according to a company spokesman. It will also expand its national presence through offices in Massachusetts, Wisconsin and Virginia.

Existing clients of each company will continue to be served without disruption, HCG Associates President Scott Sweet said in a statement.

MaxPSM founder and President G.J. “Max” Lindsay will serve as a regional director for HCG and remain involved in management and integration of the companies.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.