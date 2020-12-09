Taunton industrial property sells for $28.6M

TAUNTON – The industrial warehouse property at 530 John Hancock Road has sold for $28.6 million, CBRE Group Inc. said on Wednesday.

The buyer was The Davis Cos. and the seller was Invesco Real Estate, which was represented by CBRE.

The 181,900-square-foot Class A industrial space, built in 2002, is 100% occupied by DHL Supply Chain and is located in the Myles Standish Industrial Park. The property spans 11.3 acres.

“Interest in the property was high and The Davis Cos. should be thrilled to incorporate such a highly functional, Class A, industrial asset into their expanding portfolio,” said CBRE Executive Vice President Chris Skeffington.

The property was last assessed at $8.8 million and had previously been purchased for $13.6 million in 2004, according to property records.