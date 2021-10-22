Tavares among 13 honorees for PBN’s 2021 Diversity & Inclusion Awards program

PROVIDENCE – Ralph Tavares Jr., the director of diversity and outreach for Roger Williams University School of Law, is among 13 honorees – 12 organizations and one individual – who will be recognized in Providence Business News’ 2021 Diversity & Inclusion Summit and Awards program.

The annual program recognizes commitment to promoting and enhancing diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The 2021 winners will be honored in a ceremony on Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick in Warwick.

Tavares, the 2021 Diversity Champion, has approximately 20 years’ experience working as a diversity and inclusion professional. Along with his work at RWU School of Law, Tavares serves as the board president of Diversity and Inclusion Professionals Inc. In that position, Tavares leads a network of professionals and discusses various topics on diversity, equity and inclusion.

During the COVID-19 pandemic and political volatility, Tavares also held safe spaces for DAIP members and nonmembers to share their concerns about the current social climate.

The 12 organizations also being recognized for their efforts in diversity and inclusion are:

Accounting: Marcum LLP

Architecture/Construction/Design: Gilbane Building Co.

Financial Services: Bank of America Corp.

Health Care: Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Higher Education: Wheaton College

K-12 Education: Blackstone Valley Prep Mayoral Academy

Legal: Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara LLC

Manufacturing: Amgen Inc.

Other Professional Services: AAA Northeast

Retail: Ocean State Job Lot

Social Services: United Way of Rhode Island

Editor's Choice – Community Impact Award: Skills for Rhode Island's Future

The event will also feature a summit and panel discussion regarding topics pertaining to diversity and inclusion. Kevin Matta, the head of diversity and inclusion for Thielsch Engineering; the DAIP vice president; and director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Society for Human Resource Management, will be the guest moderator for the panel discussion.

Participating panelists and discussion topics will be announced at a later date.

Registration for the event can be found at PBN.com. The Rhode Island Foundation is the presenting sponsor for the PBN 2021 Diversity & Inclusion Summit and Awards program and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island is the partner sponsor.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.