Taylor Box receives 2022 Manufacturer of the Year award from RIMA

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

DAN SHEDD is the president and MARKEN SHEDD is a senior business analyst for Warren-based packaging manufacturer Taylor Box Co., which has earned a 2022 Manufacturer of the Year award from the Rhode Island Manufacturers Association. What does receiving this award from the manufacturer’s association mean to both you and Taylor Box? DAN SHEDD: Marken…