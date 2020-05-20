Tech Collective hosting virtual seminar on ransomware

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island native and cybersecurity expert Manny Jean-Georges will discuss ransomware during a virtual seminar hosted by Tech Collective at 11 a.m. on May 26.

Jean-Georges leads the Boston location of cybersecurity firm Mandiant, a FireEye company. He specializes in incident response and digital forensics.

Mandiant security professional Josh Madeley will also speak at the virtual event. He is experienced in the areas of intrusion responses and credit card breaches, according to Tech Collective.

Event attendees can expect an overview of ransomware in the current landscape; real-world case studies; guidance on preparedness; common infection vectors; deployment trends; and recovery from ransomware.

- Advertisement -

The virtual event will take place on Microsoft Teams. Tech Collective recommends attendees take time before the event to download the program. The event link will be sent out that morning. If the link is not sent before 10:30 a.m., those wishing to attend are asked to email info@tech-collective.org for a resend.

Attendees are requested to turn their cameras on so all those at the event can connect while they learn.

Registration may be made here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.