Tech Collective to host virtual seminar on cybersecurity failures and legal liability

PROVIDENCE – Tech Collective will host a free, 30-minute online seminar on cyberattacks and legal liabilities connected with failure to adequately protect data.

The session will be held on June 23 at 10:10 a.m.

Organized by Tech Collective and hosted by Vertikal6 Inc., Jules J. D’Alessandro of D’Alessandro & Wright LLC will be the main presenter.

As senior litigation and managing partner of the law firm, D’Alessandro represents businesses as corporate litigation counsel for cybersecurity matters. Having worked with information technology consultants on behalf of companies to conduct mitigation planning and vulnerability assessments, he has helped develop incident response and insider-threat plans and programs, as well as helped companies facilitate such initiatives.

- Advertisement -

D’Alessandro’s discussion will include the main types of cyberattacks happening now. Vertikal6 CEO Rick Norberg and cybersecurity expert Carl Benevento will also be featured.

Registration for the event can be made here.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.