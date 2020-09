Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Jeffrey Wilhelm has worked in technology consulting his entire career, looking to make it less transactional and more relationship based. And in the last three years, his 8-year-old business, Infused Innovations Inc., has grown by more than 330% by providing technology and business advisory services, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine-learning to open-minded business owners looking…