Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Lori Lyons spent the first 48 hours after the state issued stay-at-home orders in a sleepless haze of research into how to transform her brick-and-mortar store into an online retailer. The longtime small-business owner already had an e-commerce site using the Shopify platform for her North Kingstown gift store, Beauty and the Bath. But with…