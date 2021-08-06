Teens come to the rescue in struggle to find help

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

The owners of restaurants, amusement parks and retail shops, many of them desperate for workers, are sounding an unusual note of gratitude this summer: Thank goodness for teenagers. As the U.S. economy bounds back with unexpected speed from the pandemic recession and customer demand intensifies, high school-age kids are filling jobs that older workers can’t…