Temporary Bristol-Providence ferry service to end Jan. 19

By
-
THE TEMPORARY FERRY SERVICE running from Bristol to Providence due to the partial closure of the Washington Bridge will end Jan. 19. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FAST FERRY
THE TEMPORARY FERRY SERVICE running from Bristol to Providence due to the partial closure of the Washington Bridge will end Jan. 19. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND FAST FERRY

PROVIDENCE – Citing low ridership and high costs in running it, the temporary ferry operating from Bristol to Providence to help alleviate congestion on the Washington Bridge on Interstate 195 will end Jan. 19, the R.I. Department of Transportation announced Friday. The alternative transportation service was implemented on Dec. 21 after state officials abruptly closed

