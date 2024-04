Nomination deadline is May 1st. Application deadline is May 8th.

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. on Thursday reported a $201 million profit in the first quarter of 2024, a 5.2% increase from $191 million last year.

The company reported a profit of $1.03 cents per diluted share, up from 82 cents one year prior.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $3.14 billion, a 4.3% increase from the $3.01 billion reported the year prior. However, it did not meet Wall Street expectations. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.34 billion.

“In the quarter, we saw profit growth across our Aviation, Bell and Systems businesses,” said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly. "At Aviation, we saw continued strong market demand which contributed to $177 million in backlog growth. At Bell, we saw revenue growth driven by the FLRAA program."

Textron Aviation revenue totaled $1.18 billion, up from $1.14 billion the year prior, reflecting higher pricing of $48 million, partially offset by lower volume and mix of $9 million .

Bell revenue totaled $727 million, an increase from $621 million one year prior largely reflecting higher military volume of $95 million, primarily related to the FLRAA program, partially offset by lower volume on the V-22 and H-1 programs.

Textron Systems reported $306 million in revenue, same as a year ago.

Industrial segment revenue totaled $892 million, a decline from $932 million a year prior largely due to lower volume and mix of $51 million, principally in the Specialized Vehicles product line, partially offset by higher pricing of $16 million in the segment .

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.