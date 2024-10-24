Textron’s profit narrows to $223M in Q3; company cites strike as affecting results

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. recorded a $223 million profit in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease from the $269 million profit one year prior, with the company on Thursday partially blaming a strike at one of its subsidiaries for the lowered earnings. The Rhode Island-based maker of Cessna planes and Bell helicopters posted earnings

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. recorded a $223 million profit in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease from the $269 million profit one year prior, with the company on Thursday partially blaming a strike at one of its subsidiaries for the lowered earnings.

The Rhode Island-based maker of Cessna planes and Bell helicopters posted earnings per diluted share of $1.18 compared with $1.35 one year prior.

Revenue totaled $3.43 billion in the quarter, a rise from $3.34 billion in the third quarter of 2023. It missed Wall Street revenue forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $3.51 billion in revenue.

"The labor disruption adversely impacted our third-quarter results and we expect it to negatively affect fourth-quarter financials," said Scott C. Donnelly, Textron CEO and chairman.

Segment performance:

Textron Aviation reported $1.3 billion in revenue in the quarter, the same as a year ago, due to d elayed aircraft deliveries along with unfavorable performance from manufacturing inefficiencies associated with the labor disruption resulting from the strike . Textron Aviation delivered 41 jets in the quarter, an increase from 39 a year ago, and 25 commercial turboprops, down from 38 in last year’s third quarter.

Bell segment revenue totaled $929 million, up $175 million in the third quarter of 2023. The improved numbers were in part because of higher military volume related to the future long-range assault aircraft. That offset lower volume on the V-22 Osprey tiltrotor military transport aircraft, the company said. There was also higher commercial volume.

Textron systems revenue was $301 million, down $8 million from last year’s third quarter, largely due to lower volume. Segment profit of $39 million was down $2 million, compared with the third quarter of 2023.

Industrial segment revenue was $840 million, down $82 million from last year’s third quarter, mainly due to lower volume and mix of $86 million, principally in the Specialized Vehicles product line.

About 5,000 unionized machinists at Textron Aviation in Wichita, Kan., walked off the job in late September after rejecting a contract offer from Textron. After negotiations, the members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers ratified a five-year contract this week, ending the strike. But the effects on Textron's bottom line will continue, according to Textron executives.