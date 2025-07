Innovative Companies Awards deadline extended to Friday, August 1st. All winners announced the week of August 4th.

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. earned a $245 million profit in the second quarter, down from $259 million the year prior, the company said Thursday. The company posted earnings per share of $1.35, the same as a year ago. The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters posted quarterly revenue of $3.7 billion, an increase

"In the quarter, we saw revenue growth in both our commercial aircraft and helicopter businesses, as well as in Bell's FLRAA program, now known as the MV-75," said Textron Chairman and CEO Scott C. Donnelly. "At Textron Aviation, operations continued to improve as production ramped."

The company’s Textron Aviation segment, which manufactures jets and commercial turboprop planes, reported a profit of $180 million. That was down $15 million from a year ago, primarily due to the mix of aircraft sold and higher warranty costs and partially offset by the favorable impact of manufacturing efficiencies and higher pricing, net of inflation.

The company’s Bell segment, which manufactures helicopters, reported a profit of $80 million, down $2 million from last year’s second quarter. That primarily reflected higher research and development costs, partially offset by higher volume and mix.

The Textron Systems segment reported a profit of $40 million, up from $5 million one year prior, reflecting the impact from the disposition of the Powersports business in the second quarter of 2025 and lower volume.