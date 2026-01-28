Textron’s year-end profit climbs 11.7% to $921 million

Step Into the Future: Attend the Emerging Industries Summit

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. on Wednesday reported a $921 million profit for 2025, up 11.7% from the $824 million one year prior.

Earnings per diluted share were $5.12 compared with $4.34 the year prior.

The maker of Cessna planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $14.8 billion for the year, an increase from $13.7 billion reported in 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, Textron recorded net income of $235 million, up from the $141 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue for the three-month period ending Jan.3 was $4.1 billion, up from $3.61 billion a year earlier.

“2025 was a significant year of accomplishments as Textron delivered strong revenue and profit growth,” said Textron CEO Lisa M. Atherton. "As we move into 2026, our momentum remains strong supported by significant bookings, healthy demand across our markets, continued program execution and ongoing operational improvements. We are well- positioned to continue investing in our products and capabilities to drive growth and long-term value for our shareholders."

Segment revenue:

Textron Aviation reported $5.9 billion in revenue for the year, a 12% increase year over year.

Bell revenue increased 19.6% year over year to $4.3 billion.

Textron Systems revenue decreased 0.4% year over year to $1.25 billion.

Industrial revenue decreased 8.6% year over year to $3.2 billion.

Textron expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.40 to $6.60 per share. (Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.)