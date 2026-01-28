Textron’s year-end profit climbs 11.7% to $921 million

By
-
TEXTRON INC. on Wednesday reported that its net income for 2025 was $921 million, up 11.7% from the $824 million one year prior. /COURTESY TEXTRON INC.

PROVIDENCE – Textron Inc. on Wednesday reported a $921 million profit for 2025, up 11.7% from the $824 million one year prior.  Earnings per diluted share were $5.12 compared with $4.34 the year prior.  The maker of Cessna planes and Bell helicopters posted revenue of $14.8 billion for the year, an increase from $13.7 billion reported in 2024.  For

