Thayer’s drive, work ethic added up to success

By
-
ORDER FROM CHAOS: After years working in different accounting roles, Keeping the Books NE LLC owner Marsha Thayer launched her own firm that helps businesses build efficient, accurate financial systems and reports. PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
ORDER FROM CHAOS: After years working in different accounting roles, Keeping the Books NE LLC owner Marsha Thayer launched her own firm that helps businesses build efficient, accurate financial systems and reports. PBN PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO

Marsha Thayer didn’t seem like a typical math nerd in high school. Far from it. “I aced pre-algebra and then started failing,” she said, “which was surprising since now I’m working with numbers all day.” In fact, Thayer’s been in the numbers business for roughly 15 years. Today, she’s the owner of Keeping the Books

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Town Facilities Team Boosts Efficiency with Energy Upgrade

It was no easy feat for a small town facilities team, Coventry embarked on a…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display