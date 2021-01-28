The GRODEN NETWORK PROMOTES MICHAEL L. PEARIS TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Michael L. Pearis has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of The Groden Network, a 501 © 3 non-profit that has supported individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities since 1976. Pearis will now oversee the management of The Groden and Cove Centers, both in Rhode Island and The Halcyon Center in MA. He holds a BA from Florida A&M and an MBA (Finance) from Pepperdine University. Throughout his career, Pearis has held executive positions at several RI non-profits including Child & Family; About Families, LLC; and Meeting Street.

