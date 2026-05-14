The John E. Fogarty Foundation Announces Record-Breaking 2026 Grantmaking Awards

More Than $356,000 Awarded to 54 Rhode Island Nonprofits Serving People with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The John E. Fogarty Foundation proudly announced the recipients of its 2026 Grantmaking Program Awards, distributing more than $356,000 to 54 nonprofit organizations across Rhode Island that collectively serve more than 19,000 individuals and families.

Grant recipients were recognized during the Foundation’s annual Grantee Awards Luncheon held at the historic Hope Club, where nonprofit leaders, community partners, and supporters gathered to celebrate the extraordinary work being done to improve and enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).

The 2026 awards mark a significant milestone for the Foundation, representing the largest grantmaking cycle in its history. Over the past four years, the John E. Fogarty Foundation has nearly doubled its grantmaking efforts, expanding its impact and deepening its commitment to Rhode Island’s I/DD community.

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“We’re proud to announce a truly record-breaking grantmaking cycle,” said Danielle Zavada, Executive Director of the John E. Fogarty Foundation. “We’re honored to have the privilege of partnering with these dedicated organizations who do the real work every day. Their compassion, innovation, and unwavering commitment continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of Rhode Islanders.”

The Foundation’s annual grantmaking program supports a wide range of initiatives designed to foster inclusion, opportunity, independence, and quality of life for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families. Funded projects (https://fogartyfoundation.org/2026-funded-projects/) include educational services, recreational opportunities, family support programs, workforce development initiatives, therapeutic services, and community-based programming throughout the state.

The record-breaking cycle also coincides with a new chapter of leadership. Mercedes McAndrew recently assumed the role of Chair of the John E. Fogarty Foundation Board of Trustees, bringing renewed energy and vision to the organization’s mission at a pivotal moment in its growth.

“It is a privilege to step into this new role as chair at such a meaningful moment in our Foundation’s history. The 54 organizations we are recognizing today represent the very best of Rhode Island, and the thousands of individuals and families they support remind us exactly why this work matters.”

The John E. Fogarty Foundation remains committed to investing in organizations that create lasting impact and strengthen the network of support available to Rhode Islanders with I/DD.

For more information about the John E. Fogarty Foundation and its grantmaking initiatives, please visit fogartyfoundation.org

https://fogartyfoundation.org

