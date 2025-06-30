The Miriam Hospital opens 75-year-old time capsule

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital recently held a ceremony to open a time capsule that was sealed almost 75 years ago.

The capsule, located in the cornerstone of the hospital’s second building, was placed in 1950 by then-hospital President Benjamin Brier.

Dozens of staff members and supporters attended the event, including Jeffrey Brier, former chairman of the hospital and Benjamin Brier’s grandson. Brier and Maria Ducharme, hospital president, revealed the capsule’s contents.

There were several artifacts in the capsule: a bundle of letters, including one from former R.I. Gov. Dennis J. Roberts; a Sunday edition of the Providence Journal; a 1935 copy of the Jewish Advocate newspaper, dedicated to the Parade Street Hospital; a program from the original time capsule ceremony; and several newly minted 1951 dimes.

“These items are more than just a reminder of our past – they are a testament to the enduring values of compassion, resilience and community that continue to define The Miriam Hospital today,” Ducharme said. “We honor the legacy of those who built and cared for patients in this hospital as we begin The Miriam Hospital’s next phase – a bold reimagining of how we deliver care, grounded in our history and shaped by the very people who live it every day: our dedicated clinicians and staff.”

The event also marked the start of the hospital’s building replacement project.

“When my grandfather placed this time capsule in the cornerstone 75 years ago, I doubt he imagined that one of his grandchildren would one day return to open it,” Brier said. “Today is not just a celebration of the past; it’s a continuation of a legacy rooted in community, service and care.”

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.