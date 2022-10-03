The Miriam Hospital receives top leadership award

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital was recognized as a top performer in the 2022 Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Ranking, an annual ranking by Vizient Inc., which evaluates hospitals and health systems for their performance in patient care and safety.

The Miriam Hospital claimed the ninth place in the ranking of 17 complex care medical centers, one of the categories ranked by the organization.

“At The Miriam Hospital we take great pride in our tradition of providing superior patient care and our commitment to excellence in all that we do,” said Maria Ducharme, president of The Miriam Hospital. “Our team embraces the belief that everyone is a caregiver – both those in clinical and nonclinical roles. Valuing all contributions has been key to our success in being a consistently high-quality organization.”

The Birnbaum Quality Leadership Ranking recognizes top performers in several categories: comprehensive academic medical centers; large, specialized complex care medical centers; complex care medical centers; and community-based medical centers. The Miriam Hospital is considered a complex care medical center, which are hospitals and medical centers that perform between 25 and 75 combined cardiothoracic and neurosurgery cases in a year.

The ranking recognizes Vizient members that “demonstrate superior performance” and is based on six criteria: mortality, efficiency, effectiveness, patient centeredness, safety and equity.

“Hospitals today are using data and analytics to help them more effectively deliver superior clinical outcomes and patient experiences,” said David Levine, Vizient group senior vice president, advanced analytics and product management. “As a Bernard A. Birnbaum, MD, Quality Leadership Top Performer, The Miriam Hospital has demonstrated a successful leadership style, a shared sense of purpose, a focus on results and a culture of collaboration, accountability and adaptability. We congratulate them on their achievement.”

No other hospitals from Rhode Island or Bristol County, Mass., were included in the ranking.

