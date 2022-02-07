The Miriam internal medicine specialist to lead R.I. chapter of American College of Physicians

PROVIDENCE – The Miriam Hospital’s director of hospital medicine has been named the governor-elect designee of the Rhode Island Chapter of the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Kwame Dapaah-Afriyie will complete a year of training before he begins a four-year term as governor of the American College of Physicians’ Rhode Island division.

Dapaah-Afriyie is a longtime hospitalist, or internal medicine specialist, who treats hospital patients. He founded The Miriam’s hospitalist program in 1994 and was instrumental in establishing a similar program at Newport Hospital, which is also within the Lifespan Corp. health system.

Dapaah-Afriyie, a professor of medicine at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, has been named a Top Doctor several times by Rhode Island Monthly, and is a senior fellow in the Society of Hospital Medicine.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.