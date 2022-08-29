The Miriam’s annual gala to raise funds for lung cancer program

PROVIDENCE – Guests at The Miriam Hospital’s annual fundraiser will have the chance to contribute to the creation of an advanced diagnostic lung cancer program.

The disco-themed event is scheduled for Sept. 10 at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence.

Money raised through auctions and the “fund-a-need” initiative will go toward enhancing the hospital’s lung cancer program by “bringing together recognized leaders and care specialists in medical oncology, thoracic surgery, radiation oncology, interventional radiology, pulmonology and pathology in the early detection and treatment of lung cancer,” The Miriam said.

Proceeds from the event’s sponsorship and ticket sales will go to The Miriam’s Greatest Needs Fund for a New Generation, a program that The Miriam says provides funding for some of its most urgent needs.

For more information or to register for the fundraiser, call 401-793-2062 or email kborek@lifespan.org.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.