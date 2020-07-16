The Ocean Race postpones competition for one year due to COVID-19

NEWPORT – The next Ocean Race has been postponed by one year and will start in October 2022, the sailing organization announced on Thursday.

The worldwide sailing race was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on host cities and sailors’ ability to prepare for the race.

Newport, which had been announced as a city stopover, is the race’s only North American host city. It previously hosted the race in the most recent competitions in 2015 and 2018.

“Since 1973, The Ocean Race has been one of the toughest challenges in sport. Winning teams have showcased that proper preparation is the foundation for success. We now find ourselves in unprecedented times and our first priority is with all those who have been and continue to be affected by the pandemic,” said Richard Brisius, chairman of The Ocean Race.

The organization also laid out a 10-year plan, scheduling the next three races in the years of 2022-2023, 2026-27 and 2030-31, and is conducting a feasibility study of hosting a European race to take place next summer.

The Ocean Race had originally been scheduled to come to Newport in the late spring of 2022, having started in Alicante, Spain in October 2021, meaning the race has been postponed one full year.

Race organizers said that all host cities are still participating in the delayed race.

“We have been looking at the future of The Ocean Race and taking in honest feedback from our stakeholders around the world for some time now,” said Johan Salén, managing director of the race. “Moving the start date allows our host cities, teams and partners the time they need to best prepare for the next race.”

“Given the current environment, it makes a lot of sense to postpone the race,” said Rhode Island native Charlie Enright, skipper for 11th Hour Racing Team. “An extra year will provide additional time for health and safety conditions to improve. The added time should also allow race organizers to work closely with the IMOCA class on the format to achieve the best possible race and maximize the entries. Our goals haven’t changed – we’re aiming to be at the start for the next edition of The Ocean Race with the strongest possible team, proving to the world that sustainability is not a compromise.”

The upcoming worldwide race is now scheduled to finish in Genova, Italy, in the summer of 2023.