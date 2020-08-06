The Preserve Club & Residences closes financing for energy improvements

PROVIDENCE – A program of the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank has approved a $6.4 million financing package for The Preserve Club & Residences in Richmond.

The funding will allow the Preserve to incorporate energy efficient features into 18 new condominiums.

The improvements will include a highly efficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, energy efficient windows, LED lighting and building envelopes that exceed the standard code.

The Preserve expects the enhancements will reduce energy expenses by 20%.

The improvements will be included in a three-story, 40,000-square-foot building that will feature one-level condominium units. The project, now under construction, is expected to be completed in September.

