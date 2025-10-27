The Providence Center’s Circle of Stars event raises nearly $350K

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Center recently hosted its annual Circle of Starts event focused on expanding access to mental health and addiction care for Rhode Islanders.

The event, held at the R.I. Convention Center, marked the launch of the center’s new Patient Care Fund. This is an initiative focused on creating and expanding access to mental health care and addiction services for adults, children and families across the state. The event raised almost $350,000, which will go to the fund.

“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who joined us for this year’s Circle of Stars,” said Jillian Roy, president of The Providence Center. “The overwhelming support we received is a powerful reminder that when we come together as a community, we can break down barriers to care and make meaningful progress toward healing. The new Patient Care Fund represents our shared commitment to ensuring that every Rhode Islander has access to the support they need – when they need it most.”

House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi was honored during the event for his commitment to expanding access to behavioral health care and boosting the mental health care system across the state.

- Advertisement -

Presenting sponsors for the event were John and Terry Conelias, Dispill-USA Inc., Youths Friends Association Inc., and one anonymous sponsor.

Premiere sponsors were Richard Klesse and Carolyn Faubert. Platinum sponsors were Rod and Mercadee Clifton, and Mike and Mary Schwartz.

Gold sponsors were Marasco & Nesselbush LLP, Michelle Maynard, UnitedHealthcare and Optun.

Silver sponsors were Balise Auto Group, Mr. and Mrs. Donald R. Barbeau, Jim and Shelley Botvin, Gary and Bethany Furtado, Genoa Healthcare, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, Matthew and Elena Nicolella, Otrando Porcaro & Associates Ltd., Performance Environmental Services LLC, Drs. Elizabeth Sullivan and Brian Theyel, and two anonymous sponsors.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.