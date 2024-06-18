The Providence Foundation names David Salvatore new executive director

PROVIDENCE – Former City Council President David Salvatore will serve as the next executive director of The Providence Foundation, the organization announced on Tuesday morning. Salvatore will take up the post following a tenure with the Rhode Island Association of Realtors, where he worked as the vice president of public affairs. Prior to this role, Salvatore served on the City Council for 14 years, representing Ward 14 and eventually becoming City Council president. Salvatore has also volunteered with the boards of Providence-based nonprofits, including Sojourner House and the United Way of Rhode Island Inc. The Providence Foundation, a nonprofit focused on economic, environmental and social resilience in the Ocean State's capital, selected Salvatore after a five-month, nationwide search, said Christopher Marsella, the organization's board chairman. Founded in 1974, The Providence Foundation marks its 50th anniversary this year. In a statement, Marsella called Salvatore "an experienced policy leader, community organizer and coalition builder." He continued, "David joins the organization at a critical time that calls for bold, strategic, and collaborative leadership as we build off of TPF’s 50 years of history and chart a path forward that brings renewed investment in the city; enhanced transit opportunities, diverse housing options, and accelerated economic growth that benefits all." Salvatore replaces previous executive director Cliff Wood, also a former Providence City Councilor. Wood worked with the Providence Foundation for 12 years and served as executive director beginning in 2017, and late last year announced that he would depart the nonprofit. Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.