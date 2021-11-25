‘The Woods’ home in East Greenwich sells for $1.75M

EAST GREENWICH – In the second-largest home sale in the town this year, a 4,464-square-foot colonial at 90 Lenihan Ave. recently sold for $1.75 million, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate firm that represented the buyers.

The residence is called “The Woods” and is built on 1.02 acres off Middle Road. It has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a resort-style backyard area, with a heated pool, a bluestone patio, and a pool house with full kitchen and a bathroom of its own.

The home was constructed in 2003, according to public records.

Inside, on the first floor, there’s a gourmet kitchen, as well as a newly installed gas fireplace and two staircases that lead up to the second-floor bedrooms. The lower-level basement is remodeled with a bar and a bath with a steam shower.

The home also features an attached three-car garage.

According to public records documenting the transaction, the home was sold on Nov. 19 by Manuel DaSilva and Ann Marie DaSilva to Erin Valenti and William Barnard. The home was listed on the real estate market by the Rhode Island-based Lila Delman Compass.

