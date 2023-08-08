Therapist’s license suspended after allegations of relationship with minor

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Health suspended the license of a therapist on Aug. 4 following allegations that she had a romantic relationship with a minor she was treating at a school in Exeter.

The suspension of Celine Vescera’s license was based on multiple reports from school staff members, relatives and the state police about inappropriate contact between Vescera and the unnamed student, who was younger than 18 and a resident at the school. Such a relationship is in violation of the code of ethics of the National Board of Certified Counselors, the DOH said.

According to the suspension order, the DOH concluded Vescera knowingly submitted false statements to the department to conceal the relationship while trying to mislead and impede the inquiry.

After reviewing the facts, Interim Director of Health Dr. Utpala Bandy determined “emergency action” was needed to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public.

Vescera, who has been a state-licensed therapist since 2019, was hired by the Exeter school as a mental health counselor in 2022. She faces disciplinary charges and a hearing before the R.I. Board of Mental Health Counselors and Marriage and Family Therapists.