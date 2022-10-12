‘Three Nights of Lights’ winter WaterFire events slated for Dec. 1-3

PROVIDENCE – The season of lights will be brighter.

WaterFire Providence, The Avenue Concept and FirstWorks announced Wednesday they will partner with the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau to host “Three Nights of Lights” from Dec. 1-3.

The holiday celebration will feature three partial WarterFires, a series of events centered around the illumination of many of Providence’s murals, three performances by an international ice dancing company and two holiday tree lightings.

“Providence has long been a destination during the holiday season, and I’m excited to partner with great organizations to bring even more vibrancy and activity to downtown,” said Mayor Jorge O. Elorza. “Through this new weekend of events, we are excited to both support our tourism, retail and arts partners and give families across the region a chance to make new holiday memories.”

The Three Nights of Lights initiative is among the outdoor and public space projects awarded state funding under grants announced by Gov. Daniel J. McKee on Aug. 5.

The Three Nights of Lights received just less than $279,000, which will be divided among WaterFire Providence, The Avenue Concept and the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau to help pay for the WaterFire lightings, public art, advertising and “collateral production,” according to the governor’s office.

The funding comes through a $3 million placemaking grant program included in the state’s initial $119 million spending plan of its $1.1 billion American Rescue Plan Act funds known as RI Rebounds, as well as from the city of Providence.

The program was open to nonprofits, chambers of commerce, municipalities, business cooperatives, tourism regions, and arts and culture institutions for outdoor projects and events that would strengthen the hospitality and tourism industry.

“December is typically the slowest month for Providence hotels. We plan to market the weekend across the Northeast region,” PWCVB CEO and President Kristen Adamo said in a statement. “We also encourage neighborhood associations, arts and cultural organizations, and others planning holiday events any time during the season to enter them at ThreeNightsofLights.com. We all want this to be a citywide initiative that brings visitors to every corner of the city.”

In addition to the three WaterFire events, The Avenue Concept will create a nighttime public art gallery with illumination, sound and cultural experiences to offer different ways to interact with mural and sculpture exhibits throughout downtown.

FirstWorks will present international rebels on ice Le Patin Libre in three free performances of “Carte Blanche” at The Providence Rink – BankNewport City Center on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. The 8 p.m. performance will be followed by an hour of public skating.

Providence will host its annual tree lightings at City Hall on Dec. 2 and at The Providence Rink – BankNewport City Center on Dec. 3.

PBN staff writer Nancy Lavin contributed to this report.