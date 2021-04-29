Three R.I. retail locations included in $295M sale

THE 11 PROPERTIES included in a recent sale to Inland Real Estate Group of Cos., based in Illinois, for $295 million include three Rhode Island Stop & Shop locations. / COURTESY JLL CAPITAL MARKETS

PROVIDENCE – Three Rhode Island properties are included among the 11 single-tenant, grocery store sites sold recently to the Inland Real Estate Group of Cos., of Oak Brook, Ill.

The sellers were Winstanley Enterprises LLC, of Roanoke, Va., and Surrey Equities LLC, of Eatontown, N.J. The sellers were represented by JLL Capital Markets of Boston.

The 11-property sale across Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts closed at $295 million. The acquisition included the following properties, all leased by Stop & Shop Supermarket Co. in densely populated areas: 19 Howley St., Peabody, Mass.; 905 Massachusetts Ave., Arlington, Mass.; 35 Bedford St., Lexington, Mass.; 55 Long Pond Drive, South Yarmouth, Mass.; 469 Pleasant St., Attleboro; 595 Smithfield Road, North Smithfield; 446 Putnam Turnpike, Smithfield; 333 West River St., Providence; 1391 Main St., Wilimantic, Conn.; 195 West St., Cromwell, Conn.; and 15 Franklin St., Seymour, Conn.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.

