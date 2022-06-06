Thrive Behavioral Health awarded $121K in grants

WARWICK – Two separate grants awarded to Thrive Behavioral Health will be used for much-needed maintenance on a special education school building and behavioral and mental health services for victims of trauma or homelessness.

As a result of a $100,000 grant from the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp., Thrive is now able to replace the roof of the Eleanor Briggs School in Warwick. Up to 40 students in first through 12th grade attend the school, which serves children with behavioral and emotional issues.

A $21,246 grant from the city of Warwick will support people who are a part of Thrive’s trauma and homeless outreach efforts. The money will help provide services, including mental health and substance use counseling, psychiatric evaluations and 24-hour emergency care for Warwick residents who have been impacted by trauma or homelessness.

“Thrive’s mission is to improve the quality of life for people in its community by promoting growth, mutual interdependence and recovery,” said Dan Kubas-Meyer, Thrive CEO and president. “Thrive’s Victims of Trauma and Homeless Outreach program does just that for Warwick residents who are survivors of trauma or suffer from homelessness.”

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.