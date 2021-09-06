Thrive Behavioral Health donates backpacks, money to students returning to school

WARWICK – Just before Rhode Island students began heading back to the classroom, Thrive Behavioral Health distributed nearly 100 backpacks and hundreds of dollars in donations to members of its Youth and Family, Eleanor Briggs School and Hillsgrove Clubhouse programs.

“Every fall, we provide our clients who are returning to school with new school supplies by collecting donations from our employees, but this year we reached out to our local community for support, as well, and were amazed with the response we received,” said Barbara Lamoureux, Thrive’s vice president of youth and family services. “A heartfelt thank you to everyone who donated to our Back-To-School Supply Drive.”

Thrive gave 85 backpacks full of school supplies to elementary, middle and high school students in its youth and family program, and 10 backpacks to adults who are also returning to school and who participate in Thrive’s Hillsgrove Clubhouse program.

About $550 in gift cards was also distributed to families in the programs.

The supplies and money were given out during a drive-thru event on Aug. 27 at Thrive’s Warwick headquarters.

Backpacks and school supplies will also be donated during the school year to students in the Eleanor Briggs School, which is Thrive’s kindergarten through 12th grade special education school, and to new families who join Thrive.

Donations were given by Thrive’s staff, as well as Greenwood Credit Union, Capital Wealth Management and Ocean State Job Lot, which donated about 200 backpacks to the effort.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.