Thrive Behavioral Health receives $121K to replace school roof, support trauma services

WARWICK – Thrive Behavioral Health on Tuesday announced that it has received $121,246 in grants from both the city and the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corp. to help make upgrades to a local school, and support the nonprofit’s trauma victim and homeless outreach program.

The $100,000 grant Thrive received from RIHEBC will be used to replace the roof at the Eleanor Briggs School. The school, Thrive said, offers special education and mental health services for students in grades 1-12 and the building’s roof had fallen into disrepair over several years due to a lack of funding.

Additionally, Thrive received a $21,246 city community development block grant to support its victims of trauma and homeless outreach program. The program provides services to those living in the city who have been impacted by traumatic events or homelessness, Thrive said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.

- Advertisement -