Thrive Behavioral Health to host career fair

WARWICK – Thrive Behavioral Health Inc., a community behavioral health clinic, will host a career fair this week at its Warwick headquarters.

Applicants are being sought for multiple positions, including administrative staff, clinicians, residential treatment specialists and case managers.

The event is scheduled for July 15 from 2-6 p.m. at 2756 Post Road.

Thrive is also looking for social workers, peer specialists and team leaders for its adult outpatient, youth and family, community support services, Housing First, residential homes and the Eleanor Briggs School programs.

- Advertisement -

“This is an exciting time at Thrive. We are growing and expanding and have many excellent career opportunities for people who are looking to join a team of amazing people in a fun, family-friendly environment,” said Linda Morales, director of human resources.

Thrive, founded in 1976, is a nationally certified community behavioral health clinic, and is a founding member of Horizon Health Partners, a statewide network of behavioral health and family services organizations.

To see more job opportunities, visit ThriveBHRI.org/job-opportunities.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.