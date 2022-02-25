Thrive Behavioral Health welcomes new board members, names officers

WARWICK – Two new members have joined Thrive Behavioral Health Inc.’s board of directors.

James C. Alexander and Paul N. Council III are now among the board’s 17 members.

Alexander, of West Warwick, is a longtime board and committee member for many nonprofits, including the boards of Higher Ground International, African Alliance of Rhode Island, Open Doors, and Blessing Way.

“I have spent the majority of my half-century career in nonprofit community service, both international and national, helping my clients address their problems and issues that require specific services and interventions,” Alexander said. “To serve on the board of directors of Thrive will provide me with the opportunity to participate in solving some of the needs of a specific segment of the population, as well as to satisfy my need for ‘service above self.’ ”

- Advertisement -

Council, also of West Warwick, serves as resident ambassador at the West Warwick Health Equity Zone. In addition, he is a board member of the West Warwick Prevention Coalition, Protection and Advocacy for Individuals with Mental Illness, and co-founder of Overflow Rhode Island, a group of people with diversity, equity and inclusion backgrounds who are pursuing antiracist agendas.

“I have chosen to serve on Thrive’s board of directors because I believe in the mission of recovery for all people,” Council said. “There is a tremendous amount of stigma in the populations that we serve, and sometimes we can unknowingly contribute to that stigma by our words, conduct and beliefs. I choose to serve in order to help combat that stigma for the general benefit of the staff and stakeholders.”

Thrive’s board of directors has also announced new officers.

Fred Reinhardt, CEO and president of Greenwood Credit Union, is now chairman of the board. Jennifer Wheelehon, director of membership and marketing at the Central Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce, is serving as vice chair. Mark Delaney, vice president and chief financial officer of Hexagon Metrology Inc., is treasurer. Christine King, president of the Interfaith Counseling Center, is the board’s new secretary.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.