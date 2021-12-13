Thrive to upgrade Hillsgrove Clubhouse with $96K Champlin Foundation award

WARWICK – Thrive Behavioral Health says it will use an award of $96,838 from The Champlin Foundation to update the building that houses its Hillsgrove Clubhouse program.

Upgrades include new flooring and lighting, roof repairs, updates to the heating, ventilating and air conditioning unit and parking lot repaving.

Hillsgrove Clubhouse, located on Minnesota Avenue in Warwick, offers a range of social, educational and work opportunities for people who are recovering from mental illness.

“We are grateful to The Champlin Foundation for supporting these critical upgrades to the clubhouse building,” said Clubhouse Director Mark Maragnano. “Our program revolves around its members and staff working side by side to complete all aspects of daily clubhouse operation, including a kitchen unit, maintenance unit, employment and supported educations unit, café and gardening units. Therefore, these capital improvements are critical to maintaining a safe work environment for our Hillsgrove Clubhouse members and staff.”

Work on the 35-year-old building is scheduled to begin in January and finish by the summer.

Established in 1991 by Thrive, the clubhouse currently has about 120 members and 700 alumni.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.