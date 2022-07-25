Thundermist nurse practitioner fellowship programs gain national accreditation

WEST WARWICK – Two of Thundermist Health Center’s nurse practitioner fellowship programs have earned national accreditation, an achievement that the nonprofit says is a first in Rhode Island.

A three-year “initial programmatic accreditation” was granted by the National Nurse Practitioner Residency and Fellowship Training Consortium to Thundermist’s psychiatric mental health and primary care nurse practitioner fellowship programs.

Thundermist launched its intensive one-year fellowship program in 2015 in response to a statewide need for primary care providers, and to prepare nurse practitioners for work in community health centers.

Since the program’s inception, 20 primary care and 10 psychiatric nurse practitioners have completed fellowships, and 16 continue to work at Thundermist.

Nurse practitioners in both roles have long been valued by Thundermist, said Jeanne LaChance, the organization’s CEO and president.

“The shortage of primary care providers and psychiatric mental health prescribers urged us to think creatively and strategically about how to build upon workforce development, work-life balance, education and talent. Seeking and achieving national accreditation through the NNPRFTP further strengthens our commitment to creating satisfying and long-term career opportunities for nurse practitioners within community health centers,” LaChance said. “The accreditation will further our efforts in developing our program’s ability to support achieving outstanding clinical quality outcomes, address social determinants of health and health inequity amongst the populations we serve.”

