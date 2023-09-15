Time to move forward with $10M reparations program

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

Ten months after city officials approved a spending plan for a $10 million racial reparations program championed by former Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, only a fraction of the money has been given out. Advocates of the program are understandably frustrated. That includes some Providence Municipal Reparations Commission members who spent countless hours at public meetings…