Time to move forward with $10M reparations program

STALLED? ­Providence Mayor Brett P. Smiley says he supports the city’s $10 million racial reparations program but is still reviewing plans for how the money should be spent in the ­community.  PBN FILE PHOTO/­MICHAEL SALERNO
Ten months after city officials approved a spending plan for a $10 million racial reparations program championed by former Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, only a fraction of the money has been given out. Advocates of the program are understandably frustrated. That includes some Providence Municipal Reparations Commission members who spent countless hours at public meetings…

