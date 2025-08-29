To get the most out of tourism, R.I. needs a full-time leader

Anecdotal reports suggest the summer tourism season is trending well in the Ocean State. Business and tourism leaders report strong crowds and successful local campaigns, including expansion of the state’s “troll trail.” As this week’s cover story reports, at least some of the credit goes to the advance planning of state and local tourism leaders. That group until April was led by Anika Kimble-Huntley. Tourism seasons and campaigns are typically planned months in advance. So, when Ms. Kimble-Huntley stepped down after four years as the state’s tourism leader, summer plans were mostly finalized. But more than four months later, there’s been little action or public discussion regarding her replacement. The seeming lack of urgency belies the competitive environment Rhode Island is in competing regionally and internationally for tourism dollars. The industry today is year-round and supports an estimated 86,000 local jobs, generating $935 million in tax revenue in 2023. If the state wants to not only protect but grow those jobs – as its neighbors surely do – then it needs a skilled leader to stay ahead of the competition. James Donohue, CEO and president of Old Sturbridge Village, believes the state’s interest in heritage tourism is well-placed. His Massachusetts museum recently merged with Coggeshall Farm Museum in Bristol. But he says the Bay State is more active in that area. Others have worried that that the state is behind in its planning for the nation’s 250th anniversary next year. “This is when [tourism leaders] are making their plans,” he said.