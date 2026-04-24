To lead, adapt

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Ted Williams was named president of North Kingstown-based Senesco Marine LLC in 2021. He previously served as construction manager for General Dynamics Electric Boat. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM
Ted Williams was named president of North Kingstown-based Senesco Marine LLC in 2021. He previously served as construction manager for General Dynamics Electric Boat. / PBN PHOTO/ELIZABETH GRAHAM

Ted Williams | Senesco Marine LLC president The evolution of any business is both exciting and daunting. Leaders are often faced with a fundamental choice: Venture into uncharted waters with the potential to lead an industry, or pause, observe and cautiously evaluate change before committing time and capital. Today, this tension is especially evident in

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