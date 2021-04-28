Tom King Joins Site Specific as a Construction Manager for the Residential Group

Site Specific is pleased to announce that Tom King has joined the company as a Construction Manager for their Residential Group. Tom will work on the oversight and development for renovation work and new construction. Previously, he was an Executive Site Supervisor at Parker Construction where he worked for 15 years. He has managed many high-end residential construction projects in Rhode Island and Southeast Massachusetts. He has extensive knowledge in sourcing materials, managing schedules, budgets, and designing custom hardware. Tom studied archaeology and has a bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State University.