Tom McNiff Appointed to Discover Newport Board of Directors

Tom McNiff, co-owner and operator of The General’s Crossing Brewhouse in Jamestown, has been appointed to Discover Newport’s Board of Directors representing the town of Jamestown.

“Tom’s legal expertise and his role in the community as a small business owner uniquely positions him as an exceptional addition to the board and the future of our organization. I look forward to working with him,” said Discover Newport President and CEO Evan Smith. McNiff received his B.A. in anthropology from Brandies University and his his Juris Doctorate from Hofstra University School of Law. He is a member of the New York State Bar and is a practicing attorney representing clients in the fashion and consumer products industries.

McNiff will serve on the Board for a term of three years.